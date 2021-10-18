Emergency crews called to fire at block of flats in Ipswich
Emergency services were called and part of a town centre was closed after a fire at a block of flats.
Video showed smoke coming from the blackened window of the fourth floor of the tower block in Ipswich.
Sixteen appliances were called and fire crews were seen accessing water from underground pipes as people gathered in the area.
The ambulance service and police also attended, and a cordon has been set up and traffic diverted around the Carr Street area.