A sports car that had been earmarked for mass production in Suffolk in the 1970s has been saved by two brothers.

Nigel and Neal Davis restored the Strada 4/88 at their workshop in Carleton Rode, Norfolk, after finding it rusting in a back garden.

The car was originally made in Saxmundham, Suffolk, in the early 1970s but the company folded soon after.

"We felt we just had to restore it. We had to put it on the road. This is what it's all about," said Neal.