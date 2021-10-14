Residents have described the "beauty" of a poppy field soon to be replaced with a new housing development.

Hopkins Homes has permission to build 115 homes on the 22-acre (9-hectare) site in Bramford, near Ipswich, which in the past month has blossomed with more than a million poppies.

Caroline Wolton, parish councillor, said: "The beauty of the poppy field is amazing and it just brings joy to us all at the village... It is very tragic that it's the last hurrah for this field."

A spokesman for Hopkins Homes said: "Our development will deliver 115 much needed new homes...along with substantial areas of new public open space which will include wildflower planting."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk