An artist from Ukraine who came to the UK to escape the war has won an award for her painting of the Queen.

Oleksandra Shevchenko had to leave her husband behind in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and has been living in Acton, Suffolk.

She said: "It's really hard when you open the phone in the morning and you want to know if they are alive. Painting helps relieve my emotions."

She won the Lavenham Jubilee Art Competition for her portrait of the Queen, painted using coffee, and her work has gone on show in the village.

Video journalist: Stuart Howells