Eighteen fire crews have been battling a huge field fire in Suffolk.

The blaze near Mellis Road, in Burgate, was reported at 12:40 BST and the fire service said 1.2-sq-mile (3-sq-km) of stubbled crop is on fire.

Crews surrounded the fire which spread quickly due to the wind.

Eyewitness Alison Semple, who saw the fire with her husband David, said: "It was scary to see and how quickly the fire reignited again with the wind and heat.

"The most concerning thing is how much litter accumulates on the banks and I think people need to be so careful with how they dispose of this and their cigarettes - it only takes one little thing."

Farmers and straw balers have been out ploughing firebreaks ahead of the flames to help the fire service try and contain the fire.