The family of a 27-year-old man who died three weeks after being given a Covid-19 vaccine has started legal action.

Jack Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, started being sick and had a headache a few days after receiving the AstraZeneca jab in March 2021, an inquest heard.

Cases of clots following vaccination are considered extremely rare. A major UK study said the risk of complications was dwarfed by the risks of the virus itself.

Mr Last's family has hired a lawyer and wants to understand whether more could have been done to save his life. The BBC's Amelia Reynolds looks at his story.