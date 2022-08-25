A Suffolk company is making incubators which are being donated to help save premature babies in Ukraine.

Since the war broke out, the country has seen premature births treble, according to global health aid agency Unitaid.

Jersey Overseas Aid and other private donors have funded an initial 50 units, but Ukraine has asked for 100 more.

The battery operated unit means the incubator and baby can be easily transported if necessary to a safe location, with a constant temperature being maintained.