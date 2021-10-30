A farmer has said that pumpkins won't be as big as usual this Halloween, due to the hot weather and lack of rainfall.

Pumpkins stop growing in temperatures over 28 degrees, so this year's hot summer means they haven't had as much time to grow, resulting in smaller fruit.

Freddy Vaudrey, from Eye, Suffolk, said "Sadly we're not gonna have some of the huge, gigantic pumpkins that we had over previous years."

He said next year "we'd love a bit more rain to give us a steadier season".