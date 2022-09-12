Aerial pictures showed hundreds of people gathered to hear the proclamation of accession of King Charles III.

Suffolk County Council footage showed crowds surrounding Ipswich Town Hall as the reading took place here and at similar events across the UK on Sunday afternoon.

It followed the proclamation by an Accession Council in London, which officially announced the name of the new monarch.

The process is essentially ceremonial as Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.