A car appeared to be crushed by a tractor in a collision outside an airbase that was captured by CCTV video.

Emergency services were called to the A1101 outside RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk at about 12:25 BST on Saturday and the road was closed until 20:15.

Suffolk Police said nobody was seriously injured and a man inside the car was found "conscious and breathing".

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drugs and released under investigation.