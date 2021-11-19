Video shows Ed Sheeran playing impromptu gig in Ipswich
Ed Sheeran has played an impromptu gig in Ipswich.
Crowds gathered to watch the star as he performed his hit song The A Team outside the town hall.
He announced the gig on Instagram after buying a guitar at a local music shop.
"I've played so many shows here and have such love for this place - I'm so happy to be back here," he told the crowd.
