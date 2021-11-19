Ed Sheeran has played an impromptu gig in Ipswich.

Crowds gathered to watch the star as he performed his hit song The A Team outside the town hall.

He announced the gig on Instagram after buying a guitar at a local music shop.

"I've played so many shows here and have such love for this place - I'm so happy to be back here," he told the crowd.

