Ed Sheeran: Fans describe watching impromptu Ipswich gig
Ed Sheeran fans have described what it was like to see the megastar play an impromptu gig in a town centre.
Hundreds of people gathered in Ipswich after he was spotted performing on the steps of the town hall, following a tour in Germany.
Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk and is an Ipswich Town fan, told the crowd: "I’ve had a week off and I was really, really itching to do another gig – I’m so happy to be back in Ipswich."
One fan said: "I’m actually shaking, I saw this on my stories so I literally ran from my house, left the gym and just ran here."
