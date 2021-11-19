Ed Sheeran fans have described what it was like to see the megastar play an impromptu gig in a town centre.

Hundreds of people gathered in Ipswich after he was spotted performing on the steps of the town hall, following a tour in Germany.

Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk and is an Ipswich Town fan, told the crowd: "I’ve had a week off and I was really, really itching to do another gig – I’m so happy to be back in Ipswich."

One fan said: "I’m actually shaking, I saw this on my stories so I literally ran from my house, left the gym and just ran here."

