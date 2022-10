A 16-year-old clay pigeon shooter has his sights set on Olympic gold after helping the England under-21 team to victory.

Henry Lungley, from Sudbury in Suffolk, was the youngest member of the team and the top scorer as they won a recent home international in Scotland.

He hit 148 out of 150 clays.

His coach Stuart Smith says he is "arguably the top junior in the country for English skeet".