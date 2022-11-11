The boss of a company that went from restoring boats in a cowshed to building yachts featured in movies explained how he hoped to tackle a shortage of skilled workers.

Spirit Yachts in Ipswich specialises in environmentally friendly products, using wood from sustainable sources as its main building material.

Almost 30 years after it began, the company employs more than 50 people and its yachts have even appeared in James Bond films Casino Royale and No Time To Die.

Owner Sean McMillan is starting an academy to nurture future generations of boatbuilders to help keep the industry afloat.

You can watch the full story in We Are England on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Friday, 11 November, and afterwards on iPlayer.