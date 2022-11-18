Nations should have announced a boycott of World Cup 2022 in Qatar when it was announced, a former England captain has said.

Terry Butcher, who was capped 77 times for the Three Lions, has spoken about the highs and lows of playing in the tournament.

"There's lots of issues around the World Cup," the former Ipswich Town and Rangers defender said, "but the biggest issue is playing."

Qatar's World Cup organisers say that "everyone is welcome" to visit the country to watch the football, and that no-one will be discriminated against.