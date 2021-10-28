The 90-year-old owner of a horse riding school has said she has no intention of retiring.

Tess Hardy runs Pakefield Riding School in Lowestoft, Suffolk, having started her own business at the age of 14.

She looks after 24 horses and rarely takes a day off, but would not have it any other way.

She said: "I just want to keep going. I'd be so bored if I didn't come here every day."

