A record-breaking bridge has reached its 40th anniversary.

The Orwell Bridge, just south of Ipswich, carries the A14 and was officially opened on 17 December 1982.

Its main arch is 190m (623ft), which held the record as the UK's longest pre-stressed concrete span in use at the time of construction.

The concrete box girder structure took three years to build, is 1km (0.6 miles) in length and sees about 60,000 vehicle crossings per day.