The husband of a British woman stabbed to death during a break-in at her home in Australia has said the family is devastated.

Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said.

Her husband Lee Lovell, 43, who was also stabbed, said: "She was such a beautiful person. We're all just devastated from her loss."

Two boys, aged 17, have been charged with murder.