A man who has spent his life inventing electric machines has said he hopes to inspire children to become engineers.

John Parnum,74, from Tostock, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, is himself a retired engineer and has built about 25 inventions.

They include waste pipe organs and a puppet rock band machine, and he is currently working on a motorised robot.

He said: "Engineering is all about problem solving - when [the machines] are finally working, they make me happy and the real joy is seeing kids' faces when they look at them."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk