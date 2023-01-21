Photographer's bittern film used in Winterwatch

An amateur photographer said watching BBC TV as his film of a bittern was used to open the 2023 Winterwatch series was a "very exciting" moment.

Steve Everett captured the bird picking its way carefully across a frozen reedbed at the RSPB Minsmere reserve in Suffolk during December's cold snap.

The RSPB volunteer, from Felixstowe, had never seen a bittern walking on ice before and "had to get it on video".

BBC researchers asked if they could use it after seeing it on his Twitter feed.