Pictures have captured a school coach engulfed by fire on the side of a road.

The vehicle had been taking 12 pupils to Ipswich High School when another driver noticed a flame coming from the back and called for help.

The fire service was called to High Road in Trimley St Mary, in Suffolk, at about 07:50 GMT.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was "well alight" when they arrived and confirmed all the children were off the vehicle.