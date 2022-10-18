The story of the daughter of the last king of the Punjab, who lived with her female lover in Nazi Germany and helped a Jewish family settle in Buckinghamshire, has been told by an historian.

Princess Catherine Duleep Singh grew up in Elveden, Suffolk, in the late 1800s with her exiled father Maharajah Sir Duleep Singh, who became a favourite of Queen Victoria.

For LGBT+ History Month, Peter Bance, who has dedicated his career to learning about the family, spoke of the Indian princess's life, saying she "stood out" as a person who "did everything from the goodness in her heart".

"Whatever she did, she never did it for fanfare or recognition or for reward," he said.