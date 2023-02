A landmark building created to disguise a coastal village's water tower is marking its centenary.

The House in the Clouds was opened in 1923 to provide Thorpeness, Suffolk, with storage for its water supply.

It was designed as "a fantasy water tower in a fantasy village" by its founder Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie.

Historian Charlotte de Mille said he would probably be "surprised and delighted" it is now one of the county's most famous buildings.