The widow of the late entertainer Roy Hudd has launched an appeal to raise money for a permanent tribute outside one of his favourite theatres.

The comic and actor, who lived near Stowmarket, Suffolk, died aged 83 in March 2020 just before the lockdown.

It meant his wife Debbie was never able to hold a memorial service and so has come up with the idea for a statue.

The statue, costing about £100,000, will be created by Suffolk-based sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn.