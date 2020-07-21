A man has said he was shocked to see the doors of High Street store had been left open more than an hour after closing time.

Zaid Jamel said he was walking past Marks & Spencer on Westgate Street in Ipswich at 19:35 GMT on Monday and spotted the automatic doors were wide open. The store closes at 18:00.

A video he posted on social media has been viewed more than a million times.

The department store said the problem was resolved that evening.