A drugs suspect was captured on camera violently trying to resist arrest after police stopped an uninsured car.

An officer suffered a cut to his hand and a bruised arm during the scuffle in Ipswich, which was caught on dashcam and bodycam.

A search of Erion Hoxha recovered 19 wraps of cocaine and nearly £300 in cash, while a further 19 wraps were found at his home and messages on his phone linked him to drug dealing.

Hoxha, 25, of Beech Road in Rushmere St Andrew, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 28 months.