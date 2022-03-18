A former nuclear weapons centre turned remote nature reserve is to introduce tours with sign language to make its history more accessible.

Orford Ness, a spit located just off the Suffolk coast, was used for secret military tests during the Cold War but is now a National Trust site.

The first tour will take place on Sunday, 16 April, accompanied by a British Sign Language interpreter and a guide.

Property operations manager Glen Pearce said "We’re continually looking to improve accessibility and work collaboratively with others to find ways and solutions that help more people experience the places in the National Trust’s care."