A football club has started helping children with walking disabilities to take part in the sport.

Ipswich Town Foundation is offering sessions of frame football, an adapted version of the game for youngsters using crutches or walking frames.

The group was originally set up by Eoin McNamee, whose five-year-old son is a member.

"It's about the children getting to play and the parents socialising with no barriers or stigmas of people wondering what's wrong with their child. It's really freeing as a parent," he said.