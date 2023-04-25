The moment a man was arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man they accused of being a thief was captured on police bodycam.

Neil Charles, 47, was stabbed in the chest in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 20 June 2021 and died in hospital.

Footage showed David King, 56, telling officers he had confronted a man trying car doors and admitted he had a knife in his hand, which was now in his kitchen.

The video then shows his son Edward King, 20, answering the door to police topless, and asking if they had a warrant.

The prosecutor at their trial said they had been "looking to exact revenge upon a local thief".

Both men, of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, have been jailed for life for murder.