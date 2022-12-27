Ipswich Town fans were triumphant after their promotion back to the Championship was confirmed.

Their 6-0 home win over Exeter City guaranteed a return to the second tier following a four-year absence.

There were scenes of celebration outside Portman Road as fans spoke of their pride and excitement.

Before the match, the players were given a heroes' welcome as crowds gathered to welcome the team coach.

