Works to improve Ipswich Town's stadium following the team's promotion from League One has been captured on drone footage.

Aerial pictures show the new reinforced hybrid pitch, featuring 3% artificial grass, being laid at Portman Road, which aims to improve drainage.

New undersoil heating is also being installed for the 2023-24 season back in the Championship.

Meanwhile, demolition work is being carried out on the Staples retail unit behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.