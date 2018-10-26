Ipswich Town: Portman Road improvements revealed by drone camera
Works to improve Ipswich Town's stadium following the team's promotion from League One has been captured on drone footage.
Aerial pictures show the new reinforced hybrid pitch, featuring 3% artificial grass, being laid at Portman Road, which aims to improve drainage.
New undersoil heating is also being installed for the 2023-24 season back in the Championship.
Meanwhile, demolition work is being carried out on the Staples retail unit behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.