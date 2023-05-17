A detective has said the case of a man who killed his wife and 12-year-old daughter is the worst he has ever seen.

Peter Nash, 47, asphyxiated Jillu Nash, 43, and stabbed his daughter Louise, 12, at their home in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, in September after finding out his wife planned to leave him.

Nash was found guilty of murder and jailed for a minimum of 40 years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Det Insp Craig Powell said: "This has been a truly horrific case to investigate, the worst one of my career, without any doubt."