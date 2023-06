The Queen fed a Polo mint to a retired racehorse on a visit to a training centre to mark its 40th anniversary.

The British Racing School on the outskirts of Newmarket, Suffolk was opened by King Charles in 1983.

Camilla arrived by helicopter before being driven up to the buildings in a dark-coloured Audi.

She visited a stable and asked a nine-year-old horse "are you a Polo donkey?" before feeding him the mint.