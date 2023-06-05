The driver of a tractor seen crushing a car on CCTV has admitted careless driving and being unfit through drugs.

Tyler Sowerby veered across the A1101 outside RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on 24 September and collided with a Honda, but its driver was not badly injured.

The 19-year-old, from Lazonby, in Cumbria, was found to be over the legal driving limit for cocaine.

He was given an eight-week suspended prison sentence and 60 hours of unpaid work at Carlisle Magistrates' Court.

Defence solicitor Duncan Campbell said Sowerby had "lost control" of the tractor. He told the court: "Thank goodness nobody was injured. It was not as serious as it could have been."