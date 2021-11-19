A retiring teacher said she was "completely stunned" after receiving a message from Gary Barlow.

St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury, Suffolk asked him on Twitter to record a special video for "kind, patient, wonderful" teacher Trish Wingfield, who is leaving after 13 years.

He responded with a minute-long message and invited Ms Wingfield to meet him at the London Premier of Take That musical film Greatest Days.

She said: "I'm completely stunned. I feel blessed and privileged and I can't wait to meet Gary and Take That - what a kind thing for him to do."

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: "It's an amazing way to celebrate her retirement and to thank her on behalf of all the children who she has cared for and inspired over the years, and I can't think of anyone who deserves it more."