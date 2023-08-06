Archive: Speedboats race along Oulton Broad in Suffolk in 1948
Speedboats large and small powered along the Broads at Oulton in Suffolk during the summer of 1948.
Boats that were outboard, with a motor on the outside, and inboard, a motor on the inside, were captured competing against one another in archive BBC footage from the time.
The top speed of the day was just 33mph (53km/h).
