Primary school pupils have recorded special messages for England's players ahead of their World Cup semi-final.

The Lionesses take on co-hosts Australia in Wednesday's game, which is live on BBC One from 10:00 BST.

Youngsters from St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury, Suffolk, posted a compilation of their messages on YouTube, recorded during a special Lionesses day.

Head teacher Daniel Woodrow said: "We wanted to wish the team good luck and also let them know how much they inspire us and what an impact they have had on us."

