A football fan has filled an entire room in his house with memorabilia dedicated to his beloved team.

Ipswich Town season ticket holder Callum Johnson, 22, has an extensive collection of signed shirts, gloves, programmes and tickets but is on the hunt for more.

He said: "I wanted to have a little bit of Ipswich in my own home. I've been collecting since I was 13. Just gone a little over the top, recently."