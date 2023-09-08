Video has captured a glimpse of what it is like to operate a century-old swing bridge, as it prepares to carry a passenger train over a river.

The Somerleyton Swing Bridge, over the River Waveney on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, was built in 1905.

The crossing carries the double-tracked Norwich to Lowestoft railway line.

A heritage group said it had been "inundated with requests" for tours of the bridge, which are to be held on Saturday and on 16 September.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830