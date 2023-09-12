Police closed a busy road near a town centre after heavy rain caused flash flooding.

Drains overflowed and manhole covers were lifted by the water on Spring Road in Ipswich after a deluge at about 17:00 BST.

Officers arrived just after the downpour and closed the entrance to the road, while other areas of the town were also affected.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning of heavy showers in the East of England during Tuesday afternoon and evening.