Ipswich Town players sing with Ed Sheeran in dressing room
Ipswich Town Football Club players sang to their highest-profile supporter Ed Sheeran in the dressing room on a night where they returned to the top of the Championship table.
The global megastar - who is currently on a three-week break from a US stadium tour - joined in with one of his own songs, Perfect.
Earlier he had been spotted pulling pints behind the bar at Portman Road ahead of the Tractor Boys' 3-0 win over Hull City.
Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham and has a home in the area, is an Ipswich fan and has sponsored the club's football shirt for three seasons.