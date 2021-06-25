Ipswich Town Football Club players sang to their highest-profile supporter Ed Sheeran in the dressing room on a night where they returned to the top of the Championship table.

The global megastar - who is currently on a three-week break from a US stadium tour - joined in with one of his own songs, Perfect.

Earlier he had been spotted pulling pints behind the bar at Portman Road ahead of the Tractor Boys' 3-0 win over Hull City.

Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham and has a home in the area, is an Ipswich fan and has sponsored the club's football shirt for three seasons.