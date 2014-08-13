Media player
Plans to expand Cranleigh, England's biggest village
An application has been made to build 425 homes on fields near the centre of the biggest village in England.
Cranleigh, with a population of 12,000, is 10 miles from Guildford and is considered "prime" commuter belt.
The government wants about 8,000 new homes built in the Waverley area by 2031.
Steve Humphrey spoke to Brian Ellis, chairman of Cranleigh Parish Council and Robert Knowles, leader of Waverley Borough Council.
13 Aug 2014
