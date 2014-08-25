Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Captain Francis Grenfell honoured for bravery in Guildford ceremony
A soldier who was the first officer to receive the Victoria Cross during World War One has a commemorative slab laid in his birth town on the centenary of his act of valour.
Captain Francis Grenfell was honoured in Guildford on Sunday, almost 100 years after the act of bravery that saw him awarded Britain's highest military decoration.
Joe Campbell spoke to Trooper Wil Jones, of the 9th/12th Lancers Prince of Wales's Regiment, and Lt Col Patrick Lort-Phillips, Capt Grenfell's great-nephew.
-
25 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-surrey-28925481/captain-francis-grenfell-honoured-for-bravery-in-guildford-ceremonyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window