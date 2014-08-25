Video

A soldier who was the first officer to receive the Victoria Cross during World War One has a commemorative slab laid in his birth town on the centenary of his act of valour.

Captain Francis Grenfell was honoured in Guildford on Sunday, almost 100 years after the act of bravery that saw him awarded Britain's highest military decoration.

Joe Campbell spoke to Trooper Wil Jones, of the 9th/12th Lancers Prince of Wales's Regiment, and Lt Col Patrick Lort-Phillips, Capt Grenfell's great-nephew.