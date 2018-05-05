Thousands attend children's parade
Thousands of people have turned out for Brighton's Children's Parade, which was this year inspired by the work of David Shrigley.

The artist is the guest director of the Brighton Festival, which runs until 27 May.

The event earlier was based on the theme of "paintings" and marks the start of the annual festival.

