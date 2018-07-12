Video

Two brothers are making a documentary about siblings and Down's Syndrome.

Nick Bourne's younger brother Alex has Down's Syndrome and he says growing up there was very little in the media that he could relate to.

They are going to travel the world and meet other brothers and sisters who live with the condition, spreading their message about what they call 'Up Syndrome'.

The brothers who are from Farnham begin their tour in the UK this month.