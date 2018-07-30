Ride London hailed a success
Tens of thousands took to two wheels at the weekend for the sixth annual RideLondon event.

Following the route of the Olympic road race, it looks to build on 2012's success and get more people active.

The heatwave had given way to wind and rain, but that did nothing to discourage participants and spectators.

