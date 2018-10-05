Media player
East Surrey Hospital specialist medic faces deportation
An NHS doctor who has been treating people in the UK for 16 years has been told she must return to Nepal.
A petition calling for the Home Office to allow Dr Awai to stay in Britain has been signed by more than 2,500 people.
05 Oct 2018
