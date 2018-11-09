Drink-driver jailed for motorway crash

Media player
Drink-driver jailed for Surrey motorway crash
A drink-driver who crashed on the M3 near Chobham in Surrey and ran across live motorway lanes has been jailed for 15 months.
Brett Gilham, 31, from Telford, crashed into a roadworks barrier before running across both sides of the carriageway which were filled with cars.
09 Nov 2018
