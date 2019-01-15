Driver jailed after high-speed pursuit
Driver jailed after Dorking 70mph police pursuit

A man has been jailed for three years and eight months after leading police on a high speed pursuit through built up areas.

Jay Fenton, 22, from Hackney, London, was arrested after his BMW blew a tyre and crashed into parked cars in Dorking, Surrey.

Police recovered heroin, cocaine and two lock knives from his car, and £3,700 in cash which was hidden in his underwear.

