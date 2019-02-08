Media player
A lorry driver has been given a suspended sentence and a ban after jumping a red light at a crossing and nearly hitting a teenager.
Ian Gruber, who's 39 and from London, was filmed on another vehicle's dashcam narrowly missing a 14-year-old boy on the A24 Kingston Road in Ewell on 15 November.
Gruber was sentenced to six weeks, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours community service, was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to take an extended test.
08 Feb 2019
